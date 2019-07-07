RS to debate dentists, Aadhaar Bills tomorrow

Rajya Sabha is scheduled to debate the Dentists (Amendment) Bill and Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill on Monday.

The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on June 27, seeks to amend the Dentists Act, 1948 and help reduce redundancy by restructuring the Dental Councils.

The Lower House had on July 4 passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill which proposes giving an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.

The Bill seeks to amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

It allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for opening a bank account and procuring a mobile phone.

On June 6, BJP had issued a 'three-line whip' to the party's Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on July 8 and 9.

The whip was issued to ensure support during voting on the bills in the Upper House.

