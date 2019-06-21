Yoga Day: Indian Army personnel perform asanas in Siachen

Battling the bone-numbing cold, personnel performed in Siachen on Friday to mark the occasion of 5th International Day.

Army personnel showed their grit and zeal by performing asanas at the - the world's highest battlefield. The troops deployed at the glacier are known for their perseverance and fighting spirit as the temperatures at the altitude of over 20,000 feet may be as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius.

All the defence forces took part in the celebrations of International Day at various locations across the country.

The (CISF) has been designated as the nodal force to coordinate with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to conduct yoga demonstration at Delhi, and

BSF camps in Delhi, Odisha and also participated enthusiastically, while Navy personnel performed Yoga on-board vessels in the sea.

The theme of this year's Yoga Day is "Climate Action".

It was who, during his first address at the in 2014, proposed to mark June 21 as the international day of Yoga.

