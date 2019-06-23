Yuzvendra Chahal: Our plan was to bowl dot deliveries and to create pressure

Indian leg-spinner stated that team's plan to defend low score was to ball dot deliveries and build pressure on batsmen against on Saturday.

"I thought that it will turn in the second inning but it did not happen. Our plan was simple to ball dot balls and build pressure on them, it allows bowlers to take a wicket," said in the post-match conference.

Afghanistan's spinner took five wickets in the Indian inning as the pitch was helping the spinner's. With the good performance, they restricted to a low score.

"Every match we play we have the same pressure, but this was the first time when we defended a low score. Before this we were scoring 300 plus runs in our previous games," said.

"Every team had leg-spinner but they all have a different style. I bowl according to the team's requirement," he added.

On defending low total successfully, Chahal said it totally depends on the mindset and if you have a positive intention you can defend the low score as well.

"Sometimes we can't even defend 350 and sometimes we defend 250, so it all depends on mindset. The match was crucial for us to reach to the top position," Chahal said.

are at the third position of the tournament's standing with nine points in five matches. They will next take on on June 27.

