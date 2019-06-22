India wins thriller against Afghanistan, congratulations pour in for Men in Blue

registered a thrilling 11-run win against in the ongoing ICC Men's on Saturday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in

Mohammad bowled a brilliant final over, as he took a hattrick to seal the victory for As soon as the Men in Blue registered a win, congratulatory messages started to pour in on

"We won but an outstanding effort from They can be very proud. Bumrah and saved it for in the end. Congratulations to @MdShami11 on the Hat-trick. #INDvAFG," former Indian tweeted.

"What an outstanding game by Afghanistan! That was a tough one. @MohammadNabi007 your spirit & consistency was commendable. India pulled it back really well, well-done boys! #IndiavsAfghanistan," Indian tweeted.

"Well done Afghanistan, Congratulations India. #AFGvIND #CWC19," tweeted.

"OMG !! What a way to win !! Yaaay @MdShami11 with his hattrick seals it for Indiaaaaaaa," tweeted.

"Outstanding death by India @yuzi_chahal @Jaspritbumrah93 kept his cool in the last over @MdShami11 many congratulations on your hatrick @imVkohli well played well led," former Indian tweeted.

"ICC World Cup, Extraordinary play by The best fight against India . Tough luck!!!," tweeted.

"Afghanistan won a lot of new fans today. Played superbly and India were lucky to win this.any congratulations to @MdShami11 on a Hat-trick #INDvAFG," former Indian cricketer tweeted.

Earlier, India had won the toss and they opted to bat first. However, Afghanistan displayed a spirited performance to restrict India to just 224 runs in the allotted fifty overs. and scalped two wickets each for Afghanistan.

and Mohammad starred with the ball and in the end, India sealed an 11-run victory. Shami got the key wicket of Nabi to shift the match in India's corner

With this win, India has maintained their unbeaten record in this and they will next take on on June 27.

