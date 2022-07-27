JUST IN
19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended amid opposition protests

Nineteen MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, a day after action was taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla against four Congress MPs.

The 19 Rajya Sabha MPs have been barred for a week to attend the monsoon session of Parliament amid protests by opposition against the government over inflation.

They include seven MPs from TMC, six from DMK, three from TRS, two from CPI(M) and one from CPI. Those suspended include Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Dr.

Santanu Sen, Mausam Noor, Mohamed Abdulla, S Kalyanasundaram, Dr. Kanimozhi Somu, V Sivadasan, Santhosh Kumar and Lingaiah Yadav.

This is the first time in several years that action has been taken against so many parliamentarians.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on 18 July 2022, and it will conclude on 12 August 2022.

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 12:50 IST

