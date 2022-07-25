Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India

-
ALSO READ
Droupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of India
SC orders status quo on the demolition drive in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Uddhav Thackeray declares Shiv Sena's support to NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu
Budget Session of Parliament 2022 adjourns sine die
Barometers advance in early trade; Nifty moves above 16,700
-
Ramana at the Central Hall of Parliament.
Speaking on this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu Monday stated that she was honoured to take charge at a time India is completing 75 years of Independence. She added that she was the first President to be born in independent India.
Murmu, in Parliament, said, "It is a tribute to the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house in a remote tribal area can reach the highest constitutional position in India. That I attained the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor person in India. My election is a proof of the fact that the poor in India can have dreams and fulfil them too."
Murmu was born in a Santali tribal family on 20 June 1958, in Baidaposi area of Rairangpur from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.
Murmu, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is the first tribal woman and the second woman to hold the position of President of India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU