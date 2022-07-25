Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as 15th President of India on Monday (25 July 2022). She was administered oath by Chief Justice of India N. V.

Ramana at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Speaking on this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu Monday stated that she was honoured to take charge at a time India is completing 75 years of Independence. She added that she was the first President to be born in independent India.

Murmu, in Parliament, said, "It is a tribute to the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house in a remote tribal area can reach the highest constitutional position in India. That I attained the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor person in India. My election is a proof of the fact that the poor in India can have dreams and fulfil them too."

Murmu was born in a Santali tribal family on 20 June 1958, in Baidaposi area of Rairangpur from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Murmu, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is the first tribal woman and the second woman to hold the position of President of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)