3M India consolidated net profit rises 87.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 993.03 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 87.01% to Rs 124.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 993.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 826.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.993.03826.2817.1811.55182.02102.61167.3488.98124.8166.74

