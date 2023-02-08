3M India consolidated net profit rises 87.01% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 993.03 croreNet profit of 3M India rose 87.01% to Rs 124.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 993.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 826.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales993.03826.28 20 OPM %17.1811.55 -PBDT182.02102.61 77 PBT167.3488.98 88 NP124.8166.74 87
