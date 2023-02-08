Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 13.50% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 1036.98 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 13.50% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 1036.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 877.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1036.98877.93 18 OPM %15.7916.67 -PBDT83.8369.87 20 PBT59.8849.07 22 NP31.1927.48 14

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:48 IST

