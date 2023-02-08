Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 13.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 1036.98 crore

Net profit of Patel Engineering rose 13.50% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 1036.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 877.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1036.98877.9315.7916.6783.8369.8759.8849.0731.1927.48

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)