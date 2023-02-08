Jeevan Scientific Technology standalone net profit declines 98.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.08% to Rs 9.95 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology declined 98.69% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.08% to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.9516.0714.6739.021.536.440.195.460.053.81

