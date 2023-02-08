JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Jeevan Scientific Technology standalone net profit declines 98.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.08% to Rs 9.95 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology declined 98.69% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.08% to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.9516.07 -38 OPM %14.6739.02 -PBDT1.536.44 -76 PBT0.195.46 -97 NP0.053.81 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU