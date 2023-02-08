Jeevan Scientific Technology standalone net profit declines 98.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.08% to Rs 9.95 croreNet profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology declined 98.69% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.08% to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.9516.07 -38 OPM %14.6739.02 -PBDT1.536.44 -76 PBT0.195.46 -97 NP0.053.81 -99
