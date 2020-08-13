JUST IN
3M India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.97% to Rs 346.18 crore

Net loss of 3M India reported to Rs 42.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 90.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.97% to Rs 346.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 804.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales346.18804.50 -57 OPM %-13.9818.40 -PBDT-42.81153.45 PL PBT-57.84138.55 PL NP-42.5290.13 PL

