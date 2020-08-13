The Hi-Tech Gears reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.17% to Rs 71.94 croreNet loss of The Hi-Tech Gears reported to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.17% to Rs 71.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 212.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales71.94212.66 -66 OPM %-3.7711.54 -PBDT-7.4619.82 PL PBT-16.658.82 PL NP-14.355.59 PL
