India Glycols consolidated net profit declines 87.54% in the June 2020 quarter
The Hi-Tech Gears reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.17% to Rs 71.94 crore

Net loss of The Hi-Tech Gears reported to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.17% to Rs 71.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 212.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales71.94212.66 -66 OPM %-3.7711.54 -PBDT-7.4619.82 PL PBT-16.658.82 PL NP-14.355.59 PL

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 17:48 IST

