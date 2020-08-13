JITF Infra Logistics standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.65 croreNet profit of JITF Infra Logistics declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.650 0 OPM %15.380 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT0.050.07 -29 NP0.030.04 -25
