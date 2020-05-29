3M India reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.00% to Rs 627.21 crore

Net loss of 3M India reported to Rs 25.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 58.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.00% to Rs 627.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 689.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.21% to Rs 218.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 322.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.56% to Rs 2764.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2808.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

627.21689.232764.882808.76-1.8114.2412.2918.07-0.7899.55377.78539.34-16.1389.21320.40497.46-25.8358.15218.97322.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)