Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 155.45% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net Loss of Hi-Tech Winding Systems reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 155.45% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.97% to Rs 7.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.581.017.785.48-17.05-14.850.512.55-0.48-0.130.120.16-0.48-0.130.120.16-0.51-0.170.090.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)