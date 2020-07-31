Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 155.45% to Rs 2.58 croreNet Loss of Hi-Tech Winding Systems reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 155.45% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 41.97% to Rs 7.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.581.01 155 7.785.48 42 OPM %-17.05-14.85 -0.512.55 - PBDT-0.48-0.13 -269 0.120.16 -25 PBT-0.48-0.13 -269 0.120.16 -25 NP-0.51-0.17 -200 0.090.12 -25
