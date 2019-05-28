63 Moons Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.57 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 32.93 croreNet Loss of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 32.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.45% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.31% to Rs 145.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 225.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales32.9330.42 8 145.82225.43 -35 OPM %-133.19-89.41 --79.98-9.30 - PBDT-1.2020.52 PL 39.35173.48 -77 PBT-5.8515.52 PL 21.23151.32 -86 NP-9.57-17.25 45 0.0916.38 -99
