JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gokul Refoils and Solvent reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit rises 75.82% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 59.28% to Rs 131.26 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 75.82% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.28% to Rs 131.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.63% to Rs 17.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.42% to Rs 455.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 326.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales131.2682.41 59 455.06326.39 39 OPM %9.147.58 -7.458.71 - PBDT10.615.94 79 29.3226.25 12 PBT10.085.35 88 26.6323.70 12 NP6.403.64 76 17.2815.48 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements