Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit rises 75.82% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 59.28% to Rs 131.26 crore

Net profit of rose 75.82% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.28% to Rs 131.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.63% to Rs 17.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.42% to Rs 455.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 326.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

131.2682.41455.06326.399.147.587.458.7110.615.9429.3226.2510.085.3526.6323.706.403.6417.2815.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)