Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit rises 75.82% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amines & Plasticizers standalone net profit declines 1.07% in the December 2018 quarter
Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit rises 45.27% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Amines & Plasticizers receives credit ratings for bank facilities
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 59.28% to Rs 131.26 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 75.82% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.28% to Rs 131.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.63% to Rs 17.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.42% to Rs 455.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 326.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales131.2682.41 59 455.06326.39 39 OPM %9.147.58 -7.458.71 - PBDT10.615.94 79 29.3226.25 12 PBT10.085.35 88 26.6323.70 12 NP6.403.64 76 17.2815.48 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU