A B M International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 495.58% to Rs 33.65 crore

Net profit of A B M International reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 495.58% to Rs 33.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales33.655.65 496 OPM %1.25-8.32 -PBDT0.25-0.47 LP PBT0.20-0.53 LP NP0.20-0.53 LP

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:50 IST

