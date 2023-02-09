A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 105.29 croreNet profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 7.28% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 105.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales105.2978.82 34 OPM %66.0166.89 -PBDT32.1130.17 6 PBT29.9528.21 6 NP21.9520.46 7
