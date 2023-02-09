A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 7.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 105.29 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 7.28% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 105.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.105.2978.8266.0166.8932.1130.1729.9528.2121.9520.46

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)