Bombay Talkies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IITL Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bengal Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Prabhhans Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit rises 412.70% in the September 2022 quarter
HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1050.00% to Rs 0.23 croreNet Loss of Bombay Talkies reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1050.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.02 1050 OPM %-4.35-100.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP-0.21-0.09 -133
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU