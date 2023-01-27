Aadhaar e-KYC Transactions Jump 18.53% In Q3 FY 2022-23

Adoption of Aadhaar based e-KYC is witnessing a continuous progress, and in the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY 2022-23, more than 84.8 crore e-KYC transactions were executed using Aadhaar, a growth of 18.53% over the Q2 (July-Sept) of the current financial year. In December alone 32.49 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out using Aadhaar, over 13% more than the previous month.

In October, the number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions were 23.56 crore and in November such transactions went up to 28.75 crore, before jumping further in December, indicating its growing usage and utility in the economy. 169 entities including 105 banks are live on e-KYC. Adoption of e-KYC has also significantly reduced customer acquisition cost of entities like financial institutions, telecom service providers and others.

By the end of December 2022, the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions so far has gone up-to 1382.73 crore.

An e-KYC transaction is executed, only after the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder, and does away with physical paperwork, and in-person verification requirement for KYC.

In the month of December alone, 208.47 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out, nearly 6.7% more than the previous month. So far, cumulatively nearly 8829.66 crore crore Aadhaar authentication transactions have been executed by the end of December 2022. It shows how Aadhaar is playing an increasing role in financial inclusion, welfare deliveries, and to avail several other services.

