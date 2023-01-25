G20 Startup 20 Engagement Group to hold its inception meeting in Hyderabad

The G20 Startup 20 Engagement Group will hold its inception meeting in Hyderabad this week, featuring delegates from G20 nations and nine special invitees from observer countries, representatives from multilateral organizations as well as the Indian startup ecosystem. The group formed under G20 after India assumed presidency will convene from January 28-29 anticipating a productive development of policy recommendations on entrepreneurship and innovation priorities of and across G20 countries for the years ahead.

The meeting will create a global narrative for supporting startups and fostering synergies between startups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies, and other key ecosystem stakeholders. Startup 20 India Chair Chintan Vaishnav stated that as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, India is well-positioned to lead the charge in supporting innovative startups, particularly in the sectors of global importance. The Startup20 Engagement Group will work to harmonize the global startup ecosystem through consensus-based definitions and promote a global community of knowledge sharing among startup ecosystems to explore opportunities.

