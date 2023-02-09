Aadhar Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aadhar Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 9.00% in the September 2022 quarter
PMEGP units set up in FY22 crossed 1 lakh mark for first time in 14 years: MoS MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Stelis Biopharma's flagship DP facility receives EIR from USFDA
USFDA issues EIR specific to drug-device combination products to be commercialized at Stelis' Bengaluru unit
Strides Pharma's Bengaluru facility receives EIR from USFDA
-
Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 525.68 croreNet profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 33.43% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 118.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 525.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 429.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales525.68429.17 22 OPM %78.6078.54 -PBDT206.85154.94 34 PBT202.65151.30 34 NP158.52118.80 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU