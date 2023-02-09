JUST IN
Aadhar Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 33.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.49% to Rs 525.68 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 33.43% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 118.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.49% to Rs 525.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 429.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales525.68429.17 22 OPM %78.6078.54 -PBDT206.85154.94 34 PBT202.65151.30 34 NP158.52118.80 33

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:35 IST

