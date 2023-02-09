Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 24.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 26.88 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 24.22% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.8821.9710.1916.203.123.351.301.710.971.28

