Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 188.24% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.032.4821.787.260.660.180.660.180.490.17

