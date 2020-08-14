Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 188.24% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 3.03 croreNet profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 188.24% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.032.48 22 OPM %21.787.26 -PBDT0.660.18 267 PBT0.660.18 267 NP0.490.17 188
