Business Standard

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 280.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.34% to Rs 544.67 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 280.62% to Rs 85.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.34% to Rs 544.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 405.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales544.67405.43 34 OPM %24.6013.49 -PBDT128.6645.44 183 PBT116.2833.63 246 NP85.4522.45 281

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 16:30 IST

