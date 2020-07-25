Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 280.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.34% to Rs 544.67 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 280.62% to Rs 85.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.34% to Rs 544.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 405.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.544.67405.4324.6013.49128.6645.44116.2833.6385.4522.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)