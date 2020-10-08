Bosch Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 12910.25, down 2.36% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.71% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% rally in NIFTY and a 9.32% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12910.25, down 2.36% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 11895.2. The Sensex is at 40448.49, up 1.43%.Bosch Ltd has added around 1.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8170.05, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20217 shares today, compared to the daily average of 71339 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 77.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

