Aarti Drugs reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aarti Drugs standalone net profit rises 5.03% in the March 2018 quarter
Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the March 2018 quarter
Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 56.57% in the September 2018 quarter
Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 13.95% in the March 2018 quarter
Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 41.60% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 319.51 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs remain constant at Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 319.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 288.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales319.51288.20 11 OPM %14.3215.28 -PBDT36.7336.52 1 PBT26.6827.03 -1 NP18.0318.03 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU