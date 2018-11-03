JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Neil Industries standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Aarti Drugs reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 319.51 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs remain constant at Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 319.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 288.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales319.51288.20 11 OPM %14.3215.28 -PBDT36.7336.52 1 PBT26.6827.03 -1 NP18.0318.03 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements