Consumer goods stocks slide

Consumer goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 42.88 points or 0.73% at 5846.33 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, SVP Global Textiles Ltd (down 12.54%), Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd (down 6.55%),RACL Geartech Ltd (down 5.54%),D B Realty Ltd (down 4.98%),Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (down 4.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Asian Paints Ltd (down 4.79%), KBC Global Ltd (down 4.08%), Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (down 3.48%), Pearl Global Industries Ltd (down 3.38%), and Shoppers Stop Ltd (down 3.28%).
On the other hand, Century Enka Ltd (up 10.58%), PVR Ltd (up 5.34%), and Radhe Developers (India) Ltd (up 3.96%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 188.53 or 0.33% at 56409.75.
The Nifty 50 index was down 32.3 points or 0.19% at 16826.3.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.74 points or 0.23% at 27934.38.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.36 points or 0.24% at 8606.93.
On BSE,1745 shares were trading in green, 1577 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.
