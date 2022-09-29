Volumes soar at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 34.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares

Rites Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Symphony Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 September 2022.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 34.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.79% to Rs.222.90. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd recorded volume of 26.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.83% to Rs.322.40. Volumes stood at 4.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Sequent Scientific Ltd clocked volume of 40.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.83% to Rs.106.20. Volumes stood at 3.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58187 shares. The stock lost 1.56% to Rs.2,081.05. Volumes stood at 80799 shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd clocked volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49730 shares. The stock gained 3.71% to Rs.866.90. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

