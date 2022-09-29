JUST IN
Information Technology shares edge lower
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Rites Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Symphony Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 September 2022.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 34.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.79% to Rs.222.90. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd recorded volume of 26.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.83% to Rs.322.40. Volumes stood at 4.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Sequent Scientific Ltd clocked volume of 40.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.83% to Rs.106.20. Volumes stood at 3.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58187 shares. The stock lost 1.56% to Rs.2,081.05. Volumes stood at 80799 shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd clocked volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49730 shares. The stock gained 3.71% to Rs.866.90. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 14:30 IST

