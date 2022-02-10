ABB India standalone net profit rises 226.96% in the December 2021 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.07% to Rs 2069.93 croreNet profit of ABB India rose 226.96% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 2069.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 1681.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.
For the full year,net profit rose 137.07% to Rs 519.71 crore in the year ended December 2021 as against Rs 219.22 crore during the previous year ended December 2020. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 6864.02 crore in the year ended December 2021 as against Rs 5757.17 crore during the previous year ended December 2020.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2021Dec. 2020% Var.Dec. 2021Dec. 2020% Var.Sales2069.931681.95 23 6864.025757.17 19 OPM %8.694.80 -7.924.52 - PBDT235.85105.40 124 692.85354.72 95 PBT213.1275.75 181 590.15234.36 152 NP188.2057.56 227 519.71219.22 137
