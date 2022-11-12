Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 58.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 2028.40 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 58.21% to Rs 112.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 270.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 2028.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1978.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2028.401978.7914.6520.38305.17432.86223.62373.04112.89270.16

