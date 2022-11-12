JUST IN
Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 58.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 2028.40 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 58.21% to Rs 112.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 270.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 2028.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1978.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2028.401978.79 3 OPM %14.6520.38 -PBDT305.17432.86 -29 PBT223.62373.04 -40 NP112.89270.16 -58

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:08 IST

