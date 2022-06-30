ABB India to enable intelligent automation for THINK Gas' network

ABB India said that it will deliver a digital solution to THINK Gas for maximizing the efficiency, availability, and reliability of its expansive city gas network that incorporates multiple remote terminals across distributed locations.

THINK Gas is one of India's fastest-growing companies in the city gas distribution business. With seven licenses to operate across 13 districts in the states of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar, the company supplies natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial, and automotive (CNG) sectors.

Harnessing its SCADAvantage system deployed in the cloud, ABB has designed a solution that will integrate, monitor and control day-to-day operations across the enterprise, automating workflows to help operators maximize uptime and improve safety.

Sitting at the heart of the THINK Gas digital architecture is the ABB Ability Genix Industrial Analytics and AI suite, which will bring together multiple sources of real-time data from THINK Gas's operations across its network.

"City gas distribution is gaining momentum as the government aims to expand supply networks across India. This plays an important role in getting natural gas, a green fuel alternative to the consumer doorstep.

Our automation and AI solutions help unlock data to get better and deeper actionable insights, enabling smart, safe and sustainable operations. Visualizing the status of network, understanding the consumption and demand, and managing the assets are key requirements for CNG suppliers, said G Balaji, SVP, head-energy industries, ABB India.

ABB is a leading global technology company. Its business areas include electrification, process automation, motion (drives and motors) and robotics & discrete automation.

The company's net profit jumped 76.45% to Rs 152.08 crore on 20.75% increase in net sales to Rs 1,953.93 crore in Q1 March 2022 over Q1 March 2021.

