ABB provides ventilation system and platform cooling for Chennai Metro

ABB India has provided the ACH580 and ACS880 active front end drives to support the Chennai metro line's ventilation system and platform cooling.
These drives are a part of ABB's HVAC offering designed to meet the highest level of safety, reliability and energy efficiency requirements.
The Chennai metro takes the planned urbanization agenda a step forward with the opening of the 9-km long extension. The new line will allow passengers to travel from the northern part of the city to Chennai International Airport in the south in around one hour, and will play a key role in easing the road traffic and enhancing public transportation.
