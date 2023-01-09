ABFRL board mulls raising upto Rs 500-cr

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said that its board will consider raising funds on or after 13 January 2023.

The company is planning to issue 5,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each issued at par aggregating to Rs 500 crore on private placement basis.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is engaged in the business of manufacturing and retailing of branded apparels and runs a chain of apparels and accessories retail stores in India.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 586.5% to Rs 37.69 crore on 49.7% jump in net sales to Rs 3,074.61 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.83% to Rs 275.40 on the BSE.

