Debock Industries standalone net profit rises 1427.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 154.79% to Rs 45.25 crore

Net profit of Debock Industries rose 1427.45% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 154.79% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.2517.76 155 OPM %23.804.22 -PBDT10.630.75 1317 PBT10.460.64 1534 NP7.790.51 1427

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 08:01 IST

