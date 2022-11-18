Debock Industries standalone net profit rises 1427.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 154.79% to Rs 45.25 crore

Net profit of Debock Industries rose 1427.45% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 154.79% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.45.2517.7623.804.2210.630.7510.460.647.790.51

