P.M. Telelinnks standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.91% to Rs 7.70 croreNet profit of P.M. Telelinnks rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.91% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.706.02 28 OPM %1.171.16 -PBDT0.090.07 29 PBT0.090.07 29 NP0.070.05 40
