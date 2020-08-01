Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.070.1128.579.090.040.030.040.020.040.02

