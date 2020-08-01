JUST IN
Business Standard

Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.11 -36 OPM %28.579.09 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.040.02 100

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 15:22 IST

