Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Abhishek Finlease rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.11 -36 OPM %28.579.09 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.040.02 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU