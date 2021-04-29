Accelya Solutions India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Take Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2021.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Take Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2021.

Accelya Solutions India Ltd soared 13.44% to Rs 982 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 635 shares in the past one month.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 9.59% to Rs 277.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31093 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd spiked 9.15% to Rs 436.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29255 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd gained 7.96% to Rs 81.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd spurt 7.24% to Rs 52.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)