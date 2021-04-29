Volumes spurt at SIS Ltd counter

SIS Ltd notched up volume of 74828 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16530 shares

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 April 2021.

SIS Ltd notched up volume of 74828 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16530 shares. The stock rose 1.53% to Rs.365.70. Volumes stood at 22668 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd witnessed volume of 5464 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1215 shares. The stock increased 2.74% to Rs.3,548.95. Volumes stood at 3144 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd recorded volume of 10561 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2448 shares. The stock gained 1.69% to Rs.1,253.55. Volumes stood at 4660 shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 2.4 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71512 shares. The stock gained 4.40% to Rs.113.95. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd recorded volume of 68220 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22106 shares. The stock gained 2.82% to Rs.158.75. Volumes stood at 17071 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)