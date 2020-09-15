Acme Resources consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.68% to Rs 1.74 croreNet profit of Acme Resources rose 1100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.741.43 22 OPM %16.0917.48 -PBDT0.18-0.19 LP PBT0.15-0.20 LP NP0.120.01 1100
