Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.15% to Rs 47.40 croreNet profit of Active Clothing Co rose 133.33% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.15% to Rs 47.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.4035.60 33 OPM %8.636.83 -PBDT2.091.30 61 PBT1.040.45 131 NP0.770.33 133
