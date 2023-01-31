Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.15% to Rs 47.40 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 133.33% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.15% to Rs 47.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.47.4035.608.636.832.091.301.040.450.770.33

