Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 33.15% to Rs 47.40 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 133.33% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.15% to Rs 47.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.4035.60 33 OPM %8.636.83 -PBDT2.091.30 61 PBT1.040.45 131 NP0.770.33 133

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:58 IST

