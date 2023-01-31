Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 78.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.26% to Rs 35.69 crore

Net profit of Lehar Footwears rose 78.69% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.26% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35.6927.408.669.011.881.661.030.801.090.61

