Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 78.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.26% to Rs 35.69 croreNet profit of Lehar Footwears rose 78.69% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.26% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.6927.40 30 OPM %8.669.01 -PBDT1.881.66 13 PBT1.030.80 29 NP1.090.61 79
