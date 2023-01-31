TCI Express standalone net profit declines 8.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 314.42 crore

Net profit of TCI Express declined 8.85% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 314.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 286.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.314.42286.9214.6616.4546.9449.0742.6546.8432.0235.13

