TCI Express standalone net profit declines 8.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 314.42 croreNet profit of TCI Express declined 8.85% to Rs 32.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 314.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 286.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales314.42286.92 10 OPM %14.6616.45 -PBDT46.9449.07 -4 PBT42.6546.84 -9 NP32.0235.13 -9
