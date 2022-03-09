Vedanta Ltd Falls 3.93%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1%

Vedanta Ltd has added 0.31% over last one month compared to 4.41% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.55% drop in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd lost 3.93% today to trade at Rs 366.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1% to quote at 21217.28. The index is up 4.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd decreased 1% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 0.92% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 54.37 % over last one year compared to the 5.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 0.31% over last one month compared to 4.41% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.55% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 400.95 on 03 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 209.8 on 12 Apr 2021.

