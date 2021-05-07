Adani Enterprises Ltd continues to stay supported

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1305.15, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 851.62% in last one year as compared to a 60.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 215.68% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1305.15, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 14806. The Sensex is at 49159.62, up 0.43%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 12.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5095, up 3.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1312, up 1.61% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 851.62% in last one year as compared to a 60.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 215.68% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 277.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)