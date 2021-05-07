Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 0.48%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3126.4, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.12% in last one year as compared to a 60.04% jump in NIFTY and a 95.95% jump in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3126.4, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 14806. The Sensex is at 49159.62, up 0.43%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has slipped around 5.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26258.7, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3131.6, up 0.28% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 36.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

