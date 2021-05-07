Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 16775, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.77% in last one year as compared to a 60.04% jump in NIFTY and a 27.66% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16775, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 14806. The Sensex is at 49159.62, up 0.43%. Nestle India Ltd has slipped around 5.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34048.5, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22618 shares today, compared to the daily average of 91449 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 16835.05, up 0.32% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is down 5.77% in last one year as compared to a 60.04% jump in NIFTY and a 27.66% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 74.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

