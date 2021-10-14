Adani Enterprises Ltd in demand

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1624.7, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 429.05% in last one year as compared to a 56.58% jump in NIFTY and a 167.65% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1624.7, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 18288.8. The Sensex is at 61107.98, up 0.61%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 7.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5914.65, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1637, up 3.97% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 202.92 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

