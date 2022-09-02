Adani Enterprises Ltd up for five straight sessions

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3337, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% jump in NIFTY and a 3.09% jump in the Nifty Media.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3337, up 3.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17567.3. The Sensex is at 58852.48, up 0.15%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 23.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5878.95, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3367.35, up 3.5% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 113.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% jump in NIFTY and a 3.09% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 406.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)