Adani Green commissions 150 MW wind power project in Kutchh

Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Three, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, commissioned 150 MW Wind Power Project located in Kutchh, Gujarat, 9 months ahead of its Schedule. This is the 6th project commissioned before schedule by the company over the past 12 months.

The project has a 25 years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs. 2.82/kwh.

This commissioning takes AGEL's total operational renewable capacity to 5,070 MW(1), a step closer to its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL has an operational wind generation capacity of 647 MW.

AGEL has total renewable capacity of 24,294 MW(1&2) (including asset under acquisition & projects where AGEL has emerged as L1 bidder). With this 150 MW, AGEL has added total operational renewable capacity of 2,525 MW (including 1,750 MW of operational assets under acquisition) during the challenging COVID-19 outbreak.

Like all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group's intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform that gives AGEL complete centralized visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on pan India basis.

